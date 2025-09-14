Left Menu

Pro-Palestinian Protests Amidst Vuelta a Espana Challenge Spanish Politics

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed support for pro-Palestinian protests during the Vuelta a Espana cycling race, which disrupted several stages. The demonstrations targeted Israel's actions in Gaza. Over 1,000 police were deployed to manage the protests. Opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo criticized Sanchez for his comments.

14-09-2025
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez voiced his admiration for pro-Palestinian protesters disrupting the Vuelta a Espana cycling race. The protests, which targeted the Israel-Premier Tech team, led some competitors to consider quitting last week.

The high-profile demonstrations prompted a deployment of more than 1,000 police officers as the race neared its conclusion in Madrid, highlighting Spain's strong stance against Israel's actions in Gaza. Sanchez praised the Spanish populace for mobilizing support for Palestine.

Opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo criticized Sanchez's stance, urging the government to denounce and prevent such protests. Meanwhile, protesters briefly breached security in the Guadarrama mountains, further intensifying the political discourse surrounding the issue.

