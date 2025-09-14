Assam's Future: Development and Security Under Double-Engine Governance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized Congress for siding with infiltrators instead of supporting the Indian Army during his visit to Assam. He announced multiple development projects worth Rs 18,350 crore, emphasizing the reduction of crude oil imports, while stressing the BJP's commitment to preserving Assam's heritage and security.
In a fiery address in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a strong stance against the Congress party, accusing it of supporting Pakistan-groomed terrorists instead of backing the Indian Army. Speaking in Mangaldoi, Modi commended the Assam government for reclaiming encroached land from infiltrators.
The Prime Minister announced Rs 18,350 crore in development projects during his visit, highlighting a focus on reducing crude oil and gas imports through enhanced exploration efforts. At a rally in Numaligarh, Modi spoke of the BJP's dedication to maintaining Assam's culture and tackling insurgency and unrest allegedly fueled by the Congress.
Modi's speech also emphasized Assam's economic growth, pointing to the state's 13% growth rate and celebrating infrastructure achievements like new bridges over the Brahmaputra. He underscored the Northeast's role in India's progress, urging citizens to support local products and contributing to a vision of a developed India.
