Modi Slams Congress, Champions Assam's Growth and Security Initiatives
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress for allegedly supporting terrorists and anti-national forces, while praising the Assam government for its development efforts and security measures. Modi announced development projects in Assam and emphasized reducing crude oil imports and increasing connectivity and local production for the nation’s advancement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing the party of siding with terrorists rather than supporting the Indian Army. Addressing a large gathering in Assam, Modi lauded the efforts of the Assamese government for removing illegal settlers and initiating massive developmental projects in the region.
At a rally in Numaligarh, Modi highlighted the imminent need to reduce India's dependency on foreign oil and gas, emphasizing a push towards green energy. He detailed plans to enhance connectivity in the Northeast, gearing up Assam as a pivotal center for growth and development in the country.
Furthermore, Modi pointed fingers at Congress for past failures in safeguarding the nation's interests. He expressed pride in Assam's 13% growth rate, attributing these successes to a collaborative 'double-engine' governance model. Modi called on the nation to support local industries by purchasing 'swadeshi' goods to secure India's future.
