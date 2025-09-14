Modi Slams Congress, Champions Assam's Growth and Security Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing the party of siding with terrorists rather than supporting the Indian Army. Addressing a large gathering in Assam, Modi lauded the efforts of the Assamese government for removing illegal settlers and initiating massive developmental projects in the region.

At a rally in Numaligarh, Modi highlighted the imminent need to reduce India's dependency on foreign oil and gas, emphasizing a push towards green energy. He detailed plans to enhance connectivity in the Northeast, gearing up Assam as a pivotal center for growth and development in the country.

Furthermore, Modi pointed fingers at Congress for past failures in safeguarding the nation's interests. He expressed pride in Assam's 13% growth rate, attributing these successes to a collaborative 'double-engine' governance model. Modi called on the nation to support local industries by purchasing 'swadeshi' goods to secure India's future.