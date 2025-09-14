Left Menu

BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election' for Economic Stability

BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal pushes for 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE), a system aimed at synchronizing all elections in India, to boost the country's development. He argues that ONOE could save 1.5% of India's GDP by reducing the high costs and inefficiencies related to frequent elections.

Updated: 14-09-2025 23:02 IST
BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election' for Economic Stability
  Country:
  • India

BJP general secretary Sunil Bansal has made a strong case for the implementation of 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE), emphasizing its necessity for India's swift development. The current electoral process is criticized for incurring high costs and inefficiencies. ONOE aims to streamline elections, thereby fostering socio-economic growth.

Addressing a symposium, Bansal highlighted the economic burden of recurring elections, citing that the expenses for the 2024 Lok Sabha election reached Rs 1.35 lakh crore. He noted that the frequent election cycles consume significant resources, including approximately Rs 4-7 lakh crore annually. ONOE, he argued, could enhance India's political and economic landscape.

State BJP president Manmohan Samal supported the proposal, suggesting that synchronized elections could redirect funds towards crucial sectors like education and health. This, he believes, would amplify administrative efficiency, alleviate pressure on security forces, and contribute to the nation's comprehensive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

