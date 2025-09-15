Foreign Policy Hawk McCaul Retires Amid Rising Russian Tensions
Rep Michael McCaul of Texas announced his retirement amid concerns about escalating tensions with Russia. McCaul warned of the risk of World War III following Russian drones' incursion into Polish airspace. He has been critical of President Trump's handling of Putin and urged a tougher stance on Russia.
Rep Michael McCaul, a leading GOP foreign affairs hawk from Texas, declared his retirement from Congress amid increasing tensions with Russia. Speaking to ABC News, McCaul highlighted concerns over Russian drones entering Polish airspace, which led to NATO's response in intercepting the vehicles.
McCaul cautioned that such escalations could risk igniting a third world war, emphasizing the need for caution. He critiqued President Trump's previous leniency towards Putin, advocating for a firmer approach against Russian aggression.
Despite his departure, McCaul assured his commitment to national security and foreign policy in new ways, aiming to influence U.S. defense strategies from outside Congress.
