Pro-Palestinian Protests Disrupt Vuelta a Espana Finale

The Vuelta a Espana, a prestigious cycling race, faced an unexpected disruption at its finale in Madrid due to pro-Palestinian protests. Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard was declared the winner, while police struggled to manage demonstrators objecting to an Israeli team's involvement.

The protests, driven by a reaction to Israel's actions in Gaza, forced organizers to cancel the podium ceremony. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez praised the Spanish citizens for mobilizing for Palestine, although his stance drew criticism from Israel's government.

Thousands of police officers were deployed as the protest escalated, marking a significant security operation since the NATO summit. Despite the chaos, concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza continue to stir global reactions.