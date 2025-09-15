Left Menu

Pro-Palestinian Protests Disrupt Vuelta a Espana Finale

The Vuelta a Espana cycle race finale was halted by pro-Palestinian protests in Madrid. Demonstrators disrupted the event in response to an Israeli team's participation. Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard was declared the winner despite the chaos, as Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed admiration for the protestors.

Updated: 15-09-2025 00:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Vuelta a Espana, a prestigious cycling race, faced an unexpected disruption at its finale in Madrid due to pro-Palestinian protests. Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard was declared the winner, while police struggled to manage demonstrators objecting to an Israeli team's involvement.

The protests, driven by a reaction to Israel's actions in Gaza, forced organizers to cancel the podium ceremony. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez praised the Spanish citizens for mobilizing for Palestine, although his stance drew criticism from Israel's government.

Thousands of police officers were deployed as the protest escalated, marking a significant security operation since the NATO summit. Despite the chaos, concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza continue to stir global reactions.

