Left Menu

Engineers will continue to play crucial role in building Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted techies on the occasion of Engineers Day, and said they will continue to play a crucial role in the collective efforts to build a Viksit Bharat.The day is observed as a tribute to engineers contribution and also to commemorate the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, a noted civil engineer and administrator.Modi said on X, Today, on Engineers Day, I pay homage to Sir M.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2025 08:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 08:53 IST
Engineers will continue to play crucial role in building Viksit Bharat: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted techies on the occasion of Engineers' Day, and said they will continue to play a crucial role in the collective efforts to build a ''Viksit Bharat''.

The day is observed as a tribute to engineers' contribution and also to commemorate the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, a noted civil engineer and administrator.

Modi said on X, ''Today, on Engineers' Day, I pay homage to Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose brilliance left an indelible mark on India's engineering landscape. I extend warm greetings to all engineers who, through their creativity and determination, continue to drive innovation and tackle tough challenges across sectors.'' ''Our engineers will continue playing a crucial role in the collective efforts to build a Viksit Bharat,'' He added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump calls slain Indian-origin motel manager ‘well-respected’, flags immigration issue

Trump calls slain Indian-origin motel manager ‘well-respected’, flags immigr...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-South Korea's top trade envoy heading to US amid stalled trade talks

UPDATE 2-South Korea's top trade envoy heading to US amid stalled trade talk...

 Global
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
Athletics-Alfred pulls out of Tokyo 200m with hamstring strain

Athletics-Alfred pulls out of Tokyo 200m with hamstring strain

Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025