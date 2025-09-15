Engineers will continue to play crucial role in building Viksit Bharat: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted techies on the occasion of Engineers Day, and said they will continue to play a crucial role in the collective efforts to build a Viksit Bharat.The day is observed as a tribute to engineers contribution and also to commemorate the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, a noted civil engineer and administrator.Modi said on X, Today, on Engineers Day, I pay homage to Sir M.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted techies on the occasion of Engineers' Day, and said they will continue to play a crucial role in the collective efforts to build a ''Viksit Bharat''.
The day is observed as a tribute to engineers' contribution and also to commemorate the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, a noted civil engineer and administrator.
Modi said on X, ''Today, on Engineers' Day, I pay homage to Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose brilliance left an indelible mark on India's engineering landscape. I extend warm greetings to all engineers who, through their creativity and determination, continue to drive innovation and tackle tough challenges across sectors.'' ''Our engineers will continue playing a crucial role in the collective efforts to build a Viksit Bharat,'' He added.
