Hamas needs to cease to exist as an armed group, Rubio says

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Monday for the disarmament of Palestinian militant group Hamas during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"Hamas needs to cease to exist as an armed element that can threaten the peace and security of the region," said Rubio, who is visiting Jerusalem less than a week after Israel targeted Hamas leaders in Qatar.

He added that Washington would also continue to impose maximum pressure on Iran, which backs the Palestinian militant group, until Tehran "changes course".

