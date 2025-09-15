BJP 'working like a gang': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the BJP was ''not a political party but working like a gang'' as he demanded a proper investigation into the allegations against advocate Akhilesh Dubey in Kanpur.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was referring to the case of Kanpur lawyer Dubey who is accused of running an extortion racket by allegedly filing fake rape cases against businessmen. An SIT probe has allegedly named several police and Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) officials, with multiple FIRs filed and arrests made.

''In Kanpur, such serious cases have come to light involving murders, blackmailing, fake encounters, land deals and money transactions that if they are properly investigated, the entire government will be exposed,'' Yadav told reporters.

''Even IPS officers are involved and settlements are happening at the chief minister's residence and office. This is a new trend, a new way of running the state.

''If action is taken in all these matters, the entire face of the government will be exposed. Even if only Kanpur cases are properly investigated, it will completely expose the government showing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not a political party but a gang, operating like a gang there,'' the SP leader claimed.

Yadav accused the BJP government of running the state ''with pressure'' tactics rather than by the ''Constitution and law'' and cited recent cases in Kaushambi and Ghazipur as examples.

In a bid to woo the Vishwakarma community, Yadav announced that if voted to power in 2027, a grand golden statue of Lord Vishwakarma would be installed at the Gomti Riverfront in Lucknow.

''The riverfront will become one of the most prestigious sites in the country,'' he said, urging the community to support his party.

On the issue of employment, Yadav reiterated that his party opposed the outsourcing of jobs and would ensure permanent jobs with reservation benefits if voted to power. He also flagged the shortage of staff in state medical colleges, saying it was affecting students' education.

He accused the BJP government of diverting attention from core issues such as urban flooding, stray cattle menace and ''unfulfilled'' Smart City promises by stoking controversies, including through ''provocative'' statements from seers.

Referring to a video he shared on social media, Yadav alleged that the family of a man who died in Ghazipur was pressured into ''accepting a compromise'' after initially demanding justice.

In the Ghazipur case, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday constituted an SIT to probe the death of the man, a BJP worker, who was injured allegedly in police lathicharge last week.

''From Ghazipur to Ghaziabad, even BJP's own MLAs and ministers are sitting on protests against the police and administration,'' Yadav said, accusing ruling party leaders of shielding illegal activities, including fake goods rackets.

Yadav said the people of Uttar Pradesh had ''made up their mind to wipe out the BJP from the state this time''.

