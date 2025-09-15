Netanyahu threatens further strikes against Hamas 'wherever they are'
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:47 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he did not rule out further strikes on Hamas leaders "wherever they are", after Israel launched an attack against the Palestinian group's political leaders in Qatar last week.
Netanyahu was speaking during a press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is visiting Jerusalem.
