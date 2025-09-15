AIADMK chief Palaniswami to meet Vice President on Tuesday

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 17:34 IST
AIADMK general secretary and Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami will meet and congratulate newly elected Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday, the party has announced.

The former Chief Minister will call on the VP at New Delhi on September 16, and he will be accompanied by a delegation of AIADMK leaders and its Rajya Sabha MPs, according to a party release.

BJP-led ruling NDA pick Radhakrishnan was elected as the Vice President last week in the contest against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, polling a total of 452 votes.

AIADMK is a constituent of the NDA.

