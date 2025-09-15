Trump hints Tiktok deal reached, according to Truth Social post

U.S. President Donald Trump hinted on Monday that a deal has been reached to resolve issues the U.S. has over TikTok ownership, adding that he will be speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday.

"A deal was also reached on a 'certain' company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save," Trump wrote in a social media post.

