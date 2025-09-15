Centre okay with India-Pak cricket match but denies permission to Sikh 'jatha': Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday slammed the Centre for giving its nod to the Asia Cup T20 cricket match between India and Pakistan, but denying permission to send a Sikh 'jatha' to the neighbouring country.

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Dubai on Sunday when the arch-rivals faced off for the first time since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, and the subsequent military strikes by India targeting terror hideouts across the border.

The match became a flashpoint of intense debate, with political parties, leaders, and the kin of the Pahalgam victims demanding a boycott of the clash due to cross-border links of the dastardly terror act.

Mann also sought the reopening of the Kartarpur corridor, which allows devotees to pay obeisance at the historic Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan.

The corridor has remained shut since May 7 after tensions escalated between India and Pakistan post the Pahalgam attack.

Addressing a press conference here, Mann referred to the Centre's move to deny permission to send a Sikh 'jatha' (group of pilgrims) to Pakistan for Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev's 'Parkash Purb' (birth anniversary) celebrations in November, citing security reasons.

Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, and Kartarpur, his final resting place, are both located in Pakistan.

"If a (cricket) match can be played, what is the fault of the pilgrims that they cannot go to Nankana Sahib or Kartarpur Sahib? Will everything happen according to the Centre's wishes,'' Mann asked.

The chief minister claimed that people are asking whether the BJP's policy is against Pakistan or against its own people, alleging that it reflects the Centre's hostile attitude towards Punjab.

Mann also claimed that the Centre announced Rs 1,600 crore assistance in view of the recent floods in Punjab, but not a single penny has been released so far. "If there is a natural calamity in Afghanistan, the Centre sends aid to that country immediately. The Centre announced Rs 1,600 crore assistance for Punjab. But when I asked the chief secretary, I was told that the money is yet to be released." He claimed that the Centre gives liberal aid/funds to states where it is in power, including Assam and Bihar, but adopts a "step-motherly" approach when it comes to Punjab.

The chief minister also referred to the ban on the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Punjabi movie 'Sardaar Ji 3' in India post the Pahalgam attack, as the film starred Pakistani actress Hania Amir.

Mann, who earlier this year came out in support of Dosanjh after the ban, said everyone still remembers how words like "gaddar" (traitor) were used even though the film was made before the Pahalgam attack.

''Even the prime minister had said that blood and water cannot flow together... When they ban a film, it is the producer and the actors who suffer the loss. But the cricket match was played yesterday because its producer, who's the son of 'bade sahab', should not suffer any loss," Mann claimed, in an indirect reference to Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, who is the chairman of the International Cricket Council.

"Now it is being said that the players did not shake hands with the rival team. But the fact is the two sides did play together. Did we not take catches lobbed by them? (BJP leader) Anurag Thakur says tournaments like Asia Cup are multilateral events in which one has to play. "However, India boycotted the 1986 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka due to the civil unrest there. There was also a boycott when Sri Lanka won the World Cup in 1996," Mann said.

In 1996, Australia and the West Indies refused to send their teams to co-hosts Sri Lanka after the bombing of the Central Bank in Colombo by the Tamil Tigers in January that year.

"The BJP-led troll army terms Punjabi actors and producers traitors but everyone remains tight-lipped when India plays cricket with Pakistan," Mann alleged.

Referring to the various restrictions imposed by the Centre post the Pahalgam attack, Mann said Gujarat and Mumbai ports are operational "but our (Attari-Wagah) land route is still closed".

Alleging that the BJP government only does things which suit them, Mann said, ''They will not allow a film to be released because it features an Pakistani artiste, but they have no problems with India and Pakistan playing cricket.

"What was the compulsion to play this match? The Pakistan Cricket Board will get a share of the profit, which will in turn be used in anti-India activities,'' he claimed. On the Centre denying permission to Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan, Mann said BJP leaders Sunil Jakhar and Ravneet Singh Bittu should ask their leadership why the pilgrims are being stopped from going to the neighbouring country for Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary.

"For us Punjabis, it is not a matter of politics but a matter of faith," he said. "Cricket matches can be held as they suit BJP's interests, but the feelings of the Sikhs can be hurt as they do not suit them," Mann alleged.

"What enmity do they (BJP) have with Punjab? If people of Punjab don't make them win (in Assembly polls), will they take out their anger like this," Mann asked.

"They (BJP) want the wind to blow in the direction they please, the sea waves to behave just as they want. But we Punjabis do what our gurus taught us," he said. He also claimed that Narendra Modi is the prime minister of the country today only because Punjabis made the supreme sacrifice during the nation's freedom struggle.

Replying to a query on an advertising agency raising funds for flood-hit Punjab and asking for contributions towards the PM National Relief Fund, Mann asked, ''Who are they to seek funds in the name of Punjab? The prime minister should make it clear as to why the name of Punjab is being used. If there is any scam in this, a probe should be conducted. How would we know how much funds came for Punjab," he asked.

