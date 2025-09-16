Trump targets Memphis in crime crackdown, eyes Chicago next
U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans on Monday to establish a "Memphis Safe Task Force," modeled after the federal crime crackdown in the nation's capital, as part of his broader initiative to combat urban violence.
Trump is holding an Oval Office ceremony on Monday to sign a memorandum to establish the task force. He said he plans to take similar action in Chicago next. (Reporting By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
