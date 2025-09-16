Left Menu

Trump targets Memphis in crime crackdown, eyes Chicago next

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-09-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 02:28 IST
Trump targets Memphis in crime crackdown, eyes Chicago next
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans on Monday to establish a "Memphis Safe Task Force," modeled after the federal crime crackdown in the nation's capital, as part of his broader initiative to combat urban violence.

Trump is holding an Oval Office ceremony on Monday to sign a memorandum to establish the task force. He said he plans to take similar action in Chicago next. (Reporting By Nandita Bose and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ecuador’s central bank raises 2025 GDP growth forecast

Ecuador’s central bank raises 2025 GDP growth forecast

Ecuador
2
UPDATE 4-Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel, killing three

UPDATE 4-Trump says US struck another alleged Venezuelan drug vessel, killin...

 Global
3
UPDATE 1-Trump targets Memphis in law enforcement surge, eyes Chicago next

UPDATE 1-Trump targets Memphis in law enforcement surge, eyes Chicago next

 Global
4
UPDATE 12-US, China reach framework deal on TikTok; Trump and Xi to speak on Friday

UPDATE 12-US, China reach framework deal on TikTok; Trump and Xi to speak on...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025