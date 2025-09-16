Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Trump to file $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against New York Times

Trump said the suit would be filed in Florida, without providing further details. The New York Times did not immediately respond to request for comment outside regular business hours. Trump accused the Times of lying about him, his family and businesses.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2025 09:35 IST
U.S President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will be filing a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times.

"Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. Trump said the suit would be filed in Florida, without providing further details.

