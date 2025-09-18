Left Menu

Miran's Fed Dissent: A Bold Move in Trump's Interest Rate Game

Stephen Miran, a Trump-appointed Federal Reserve member, dissented with calls for a deeper interest rate cut, advocating Trump's economic strategy. His position drew widespread attention, although fellow appointees did not join his dissent. The debate highlights tensions between White House preferences and Fed independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:01 IST
Miran's Fed Dissent: A Bold Move in Trump's Interest Rate Game
Miran

Stephen Miran, recently appointed to the Federal Reserve by President Trump, became the center of financial news as he advocated for slashing interest rates more drastically, aligning with Trump's economic ambitions.

Despite his lone dissent in favor of a more significant cut, his colleagues, including other Trump appointees, did not support his view, demonstrating a strong stance for Fed independence.

Miran's stance, however, captured attention for spotlighting the ongoing debate about the balance between government influence and Federal Reserve autonomy, amidst economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chyawanprash

Patanjali Faces Court Battle Over Alleged Disparaging Ads Against Dabur Chya...

 India
2
Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

 Global
3
Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
EvoluteIQ Secures $53M to Drive Global AI Automation Innovation

EvoluteIQ Secures $53M to Drive Global AI Automation Innovation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025