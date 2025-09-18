Miran's Fed Dissent: A Bold Move in Trump's Interest Rate Game

Stephen Miran, recently appointed to the Federal Reserve by President Trump, became the center of financial news as he advocated for slashing interest rates more drastically, aligning with Trump's economic ambitions.

Despite his lone dissent in favor of a more significant cut, his colleagues, including other Trump appointees, did not support his view, demonstrating a strong stance for Fed independence.

Miran's stance, however, captured attention for spotlighting the ongoing debate about the balance between government influence and Federal Reserve autonomy, amidst economic uncertainties.

