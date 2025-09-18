Left Menu

Crossfire Chaos: Tensions Escalate at Israeli Border

A gunman killed two people at a border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan. The Israeli military also announced the deaths of four soldiers in Gaza amid a major offensive. Violence connects to wider regional conflicts, affecting internal politics and cultural issues, with implications for international relations.

Jerusalem | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:28 IST
  • Israel

In a violent escalation, a gunman killed two individuals at an Israeli-run border crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan on Thursday. Concurrently, the Israeli military reported the deaths of four soldiers in the southern Gaza Strip, marking the initial casualties since launching a significant offensive in Gaza City.

Described as a militant attack by the Israeli military, the shooter arrived in a truck carrying humanitarian aid. Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service identified the victims as two men aged 60 and 20. The military confirmed the attacker was 'neutralised' without providing further details.

Violence linked to regional conflicts has intensified, impacting socio-political spheres and cultural landscapes within Israel. The recent decision to cut funding for a film awards ceremony has further stirred the domestic political atmosphere over its portrayal of Israeli soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

