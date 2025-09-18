Karnataka's Caste Census Debate Intensifies amid Political Turmoil

Karnataka's proposed caste census, set to occur between September 22 and October 7 at a cost of Rs 420 crore, has sparked controversy amid political concerns and objections from within the ruling Congress party. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced plans to discuss the survey with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before making a definitive decision.

The debate centers on objections to the draft caste list and the portrayal of an 'anti-upper-caste' image against the Congress. Discontent among communities concerning dual identities and religious nomenclature has further complicated proceedings. Some Congress members express reservations, citing risks of community division and potential misuses by political adversaries.

BJP, highlighting internal cabinet discord, has demanded the postponement of the survey, suggesting an all-party meeting to address concerns. The party questions the necessity of a state-level caste survey in light of the planned nationwide enumeration, hinting at political motives attributed to CM Siddaramaiah's tenure ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)