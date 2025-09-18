Left Menu

Karnataka's Caste Census Debate Intensifies amid Political Turmoil

Karnataka's scheduled caste census faces potential postponement due to political objections and concerns over divisive effects within communities. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar plans to discuss the issue further with the Chief Minister. The BJP criticizes the survey, urging delay to prevent inter-community discord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:50 IST
Karnataka's Caste Census Debate Intensifies amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's proposed caste census, set to occur between September 22 and October 7 at a cost of Rs 420 crore, has sparked controversy amid political concerns and objections from within the ruling Congress party. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has announced plans to discuss the survey with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before making a definitive decision.

The debate centers on objections to the draft caste list and the portrayal of an 'anti-upper-caste' image against the Congress. Discontent among communities concerning dual identities and religious nomenclature has further complicated proceedings. Some Congress members express reservations, citing risks of community division and potential misuses by political adversaries.

BJP, highlighting internal cabinet discord, has demanded the postponement of the survey, suggesting an all-party meeting to address concerns. The party questions the necessity of a state-level caste survey in light of the planned nationwide enumeration, hinting at political motives attributed to CM Siddaramaiah's tenure ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

Iraq's Energy Crisis: Scrambling for Solutions Amid Sanctions

 Global
2
Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

Tragedy in Khuzdar: Drone Strike Sparks Outrage in Balochistan

 Pakistan
3
EvoluteIQ Secures $53M to Drive Global AI Automation Innovation

EvoluteIQ Secures $53M to Drive Global AI Automation Innovation

 India
4
Spain Backs EU's Plan to Monetize Frozen Russian Assets

Spain Backs EU's Plan to Monetize Frozen Russian Assets

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025