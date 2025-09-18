Transatlantic Tensions: Trump and Starmer Clash on Policy
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed disagreement with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's policies on immigration and energy, labeling UK immigration issues as 'very rough.' Trump's comments were made aboard Air Force One, highlighting transatlantic differences on key political subjects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 23:38 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his opposition to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's stance on immigration and energy policies during a discussion aboard Air Force One.
Trump specifically criticized the status of immigration in the United Kingdom, calling the situation 'very rough' and expressing significant disagreement.
The comments underscore the ongoing policy divergence between the U.S. and the UK, focusing on two critical and contentious issue areas: immigration and energy strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
