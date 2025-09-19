Left Menu

Trump Expresses Disappointment with Putin Over Ukraine Conflict

Former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin for not agreeing to end the war in Ukraine. Trump believed the Russia-Ukraine conflict would be easy to resolve due to his relationship with Putin but remains dissatisfied with the lack of progress.

Updated: 19-09-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 00:52 IST
Trump Expresses Disappointment with Putin Over Ukraine Conflict

In a recent interview with Fox News, former U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin for failing to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump stated that, given his past rapport with Putin, he anticipated the Russia-Ukraine issue would be straightforward to resolve.

Nevertheless, he expressed regret that Putin has not taken the necessary steps to conclude the ongoing war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

