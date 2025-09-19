Left Menu

U.S. Veto Deepens Isolation on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, isolating itself and Israel on the global stage. The resolution criticized Israel's aid restrictions on Palestinians and highlighted growing humanitarian concerns, while U.S. opposition focused on terrorism and the release of hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 19-09-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 00:55 IST
U.S. Veto Deepens Isolation on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has once again exercised its veto power against a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. The US position was that the resolution fell short of adequately condemning Hamas.

The resolution, which garnered support from all 14 other council members, comes amid a noted humanitarian crisis in Gaza, characterized by severe aid restrictions impacting 2.1 million Palestinians. The U.S. veto emphasizes its and Israel's growing isolation on the international stage, as consensus around the Palestinian plight and calls for statehood gain momentum.

Moreover, the veto occurred just ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting, where Gaza discussions are anticipated. Despite opposition from the US and Israel, allies like the UK and France signal support for Palestine. This division unfolds against a backdrop of prolonged conflict, with Israel advancing military operations in Gaza, despite international critiques and calls for humanitarian relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chronic Insomnia: A Risk Factor for Dementia?

Chronic Insomnia: A Risk Factor for Dementia?

 Canada
2
Bridging Trust: Key to Reviving Army-Gujjar-Bakerwal Alliance

Bridging Trust: Key to Reviving Army-Gujjar-Bakerwal Alliance

 India
3
Revolutionary GST Reforms Slash Costs in Healthcare Sector

Revolutionary GST Reforms Slash Costs in Healthcare Sector

 India
4
Highway Heist: E-commerce Shipment Looted in Madhya Pradesh

Highway Heist: E-commerce Shipment Looted in Madhya Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025