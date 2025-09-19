U.S. Veto Deepens Isolation on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

The United States has once again exercised its veto power against a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. The US position was that the resolution fell short of adequately condemning Hamas.

The resolution, which garnered support from all 14 other council members, comes amid a noted humanitarian crisis in Gaza, characterized by severe aid restrictions impacting 2.1 million Palestinians. The U.S. veto emphasizes its and Israel's growing isolation on the international stage, as consensus around the Palestinian plight and calls for statehood gain momentum.

Moreover, the veto occurred just ahead of the UN General Assembly meeting, where Gaza discussions are anticipated. Despite opposition from the US and Israel, allies like the UK and France signal support for Palestine. This division unfolds against a backdrop of prolonged conflict, with Israel advancing military operations in Gaza, despite international critiques and calls for humanitarian relief.

