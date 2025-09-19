Left Menu

US Vetoes UN Resolution, Isolates on Global Stage Over Gaza Crisis

The United States vetoed a UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, citing insufficient condemnation of Hamas. The US opposes efforts seen as legitimizing Hamas, underscoring American and Israeli isolation globally. A growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues amidst international calls for intervention and criticism of Israeli actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 19-09-2025 02:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 02:48 IST
US Vetoes UN Resolution, Isolates on Global Stage Over Gaza Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a contentious move, the United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages. The resolution, which described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "catastrophic," was backed by all 14 other members of the council. The US, however, argued it didn't adequately condemn Hamas and ignored Israel's right to self-defense.

The veto comes amid mounting international pressure and growing isolation for the US and Israel on the global stage. Observers say the move further exacerbates tensions around the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which recently saw a fresh escalation with a new Israeli ground offensive. Critics, including other UN member states, continue to express alarm over the humanitarian implications of sustained conflict without intervention.

The Security Council resolution reiterates past demands such as the unconditional release of hostages by Hamas. Despite the US veto, support for Gaza's plight was visibly strong, with 14 members raising their voices in favor of the resolution. Meanwhile, a report by UN experts accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, calling for international accountability and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spain Backs EU's Plan to Monetize Frozen Russian Assets

Spain Backs EU's Plan to Monetize Frozen Russian Assets

 Spain
2
Bombay High Court Faces Another Bomb Threat Hoax

Bombay High Court Faces Another Bomb Threat Hoax

 India
3
Spain's Bold Stand on Monetizing Russian Assets

Spain's Bold Stand on Monetizing Russian Assets

 Global
4
Great Escape: Inmates Flee Gumla Remand Home

Great Escape: Inmates Flee Gumla Remand Home

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025