US Vetoes UN Resolution, Isolates on Global Stage Over Gaza Crisis

In a contentious move, the United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages. The resolution, which described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "catastrophic," was backed by all 14 other members of the council. The US, however, argued it didn't adequately condemn Hamas and ignored Israel's right to self-defense.

The veto comes amid mounting international pressure and growing isolation for the US and Israel on the global stage. Observers say the move further exacerbates tensions around the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which recently saw a fresh escalation with a new Israeli ground offensive. Critics, including other UN member states, continue to express alarm over the humanitarian implications of sustained conflict without intervention.

The Security Council resolution reiterates past demands such as the unconditional release of hostages by Hamas. Despite the US veto, support for Gaza's plight was visibly strong, with 14 members raising their voices in favor of the resolution. Meanwhile, a report by UN experts accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, calling for international accountability and intervention.

