Caste Census Controversy Sparks Political Debate in Karnataka
Karnataka's planned Social and Educational Survey, dubbed as a caste census, faces political resistance and concerns over its implications. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar states a decision on its postponement will be made post-consultation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The survey has polarized opinions within Karnataka's government and political parties.
- Country:
- India
The planned Social and Educational Survey in Karnataka, better known as the caste census, has sparked considerable controversy amid political concerns and objections. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that any decision to postpone the survey would be made after consulting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
The survey, scheduled from September 22 to October 7 at an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore, has prompted discussions among cabinet members and the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes. Following objections raised in a cabinet meeting, Shivakumar stated that discussions are underway to address concerns, emphasizing that the Congress party aims for justice and unity among communities.
The BJP has urged caution, warning against conducting the survey hastily and suggesting a postponement. They argue that the caste census could exacerbate divisions, particularly with the dual-identity issue where castes contain both Christian and Hindu names. The debate underscores the political sensitivity surrounding the census and its potential impact on Karnataka's social fabric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vaccine Policy Shake-Up: Kennedy's Advisory Committee Stirs Controversy
Jimmy Kimmel's Controversy: Free Speech or Censorship?
Controversy Erupts as Brazilian Minister Reviews JBS 'Slave Labor' Case
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: High-Profile Arrests in a Multi-Crore Controversy
Entertaining Developments: From Kimmel Controversy to Mariah on the Amazon