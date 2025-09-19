Left Menu

Kerala Political Cyberattack Scandal: Allegations and Denials Heat Up

CPI(M) leader K J Shine has accused V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, of cyberattacks on her and MLA K N Unnikrishnan via Congress's social media platform. Shine claims Congress's involvement, presenting evidence to police and authorities. Denials and counter-allegations fly from Congress representatives.

Updated: 19-09-2025 10:34 IST
  • India

In a fiery exchange over alleged social media attacks, CPI(M) leader K J Shine vehemently claimed that V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, was aware of a series of defamatory posts targeting her and Vypin MLA K N Unnikrishnan. These claims surface amidst a landscape of political tension, with accusations flying between the camps.

Speaking from her residence in North Paravoor, Shine attributed the cyberattacks to CK Gopalakrishnan, who manages the social media platform for the Congress party. She criticized Satheesan, suggesting his inaction implied consent to the attacks. Shine has provided evidence to the police, pushing for a thorough investigation.

Countering Shine's remarks, Congress leaders denied involvement in the alleged smear campaign, suggesting internal tensions within the Left party. K N Unnikrishnan, on the other hand, plans to pursue both legal and political action, maintaining the accusations are politically motivated fabrications.

