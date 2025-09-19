Mike Waltz Confirmed as UN Ambassador Amidst Partisan Challenges

The Senate confirmed Mike Waltz as the new US ambassador to the United Nations on Friday, closing an eight-month vacancy in President Donald Trump's Cabinet.

The confirmation followed a bipartisan vote, overcoming a procedural delay that required a return to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for another approval.

However, a separate measure to formally recognize Waltz as a representative at the General Assembly faced Democratic opposition. The White House has yet to clarify Waltz's role in the upcoming New York gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)