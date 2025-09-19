Mike Waltz Confirmed as UN Ambassador Amidst Partisan Challenges
The Senate confirmed Mike Waltz as the US ambassador to the United Nations, filling the last vacancy in President Trump's Cabinet. Waltz's confirmation, delayed by procedural challenges and Democratic objections, leaves questions about his participation in the upcoming General Assembly.
The Senate confirmed Mike Waltz as the new US ambassador to the United Nations on Friday, closing an eight-month vacancy in President Donald Trump's Cabinet.
The confirmation followed a bipartisan vote, overcoming a procedural delay that required a return to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for another approval.
However, a separate measure to formally recognize Waltz as a representative at the General Assembly faced Democratic opposition. The White House has yet to clarify Waltz's role in the upcoming New York gathering.
