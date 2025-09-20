A Surge in US-Israel Military Ties Amid Global Tensions

The Trump administration has announced intentions to sell nearly $6 billion in military equipment to Israel. This move demonstrates further support for the US ally amid growing global isolation stemming from its military actions in Gaza.

The proposed sales include $3.8 billion for 30 AH-64 Apache helicopters, significantly increasing Israel's existing fleet, alongside a $1.9 billion package for infantry assault vehicles. As reported by confidential sources, these transfers are scheduled for delivery in two to three years.

This development follows unsuccessful US-mediated peace negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Despite growing calls from Senate Democrats to halt offensive weapons sales, the US maintains its backing for Israel, even as international condemnation mounts over its military actions.

