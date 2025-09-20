Left Menu

Trump Administration Announces Major H1-B Visa Fee Hike

U.S. companies seeking to employ foreign workers through the H1-B visa program will now face an annual fee of $100,000 per visa. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced the increased fee during a meeting in the Oval Office where President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to reform the visa system.

In a significant policy update, U.S. companies looking to hire foreign workers under the H1-B visa program will now incur a substantial fee increase. The annual cost per visa application has been set at $100,000, according to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

This announcement was made in the Oval Office, highlighting the administration's intent to revamp the current visa system. President Donald Trump formalized these changes through a proclamation, marking a strategic overhaul.

The hike in fees signals a shift aimed at evaluating the visa issuance process and potentially curbing the influx of foreign labor, aligning with broader immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

