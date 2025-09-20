Left Menu

US Military Strikes Raise Questions Over Trump's Anti-Drug Operations

The Trump administration's recent military strikes on alleged drug smuggling vessels have sparked controversy. The operations, targeting vessels from Venezuela, reportedly killed several people, raising legal and ethical concerns. Critics argue these actions might exceed executive authority and question the evidence used for targeting decisions.

Updated: 20-09-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 06:27 IST
  • United States

The Trump administration's aggressive approach towards drug trafficking has come under scrutiny following a series of military strikes against alleged smuggling vessels. Over the past month, the US military has executed three fatal strikes, with the most recent one reportedly killing three individuals.

These operations, said to target vessels affiliated with terrorist organizations in the USSOUTHCOM region, have sparked debate among lawmakers and human rights groups. Questions have arisen about the legality, evidence base, and motives behind these actions, particularly due to their potential to exceed presidential authority.

Some critics see these military maneuvers as more than just an anti-drug measure, suggesting they could be a strategic push against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The actions have intensified diplomatic tensions, with Maduro accusing the US of using drug allegations to mask ulterior motives for regime change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

