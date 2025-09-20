Ukraine Under Siege: Russia's Strategic Assaults Intensify

In a wave of strategic offensives, Russia launched a substantial missile and drone attack on Ukraine early Saturday, resulting in three deaths and numerous injuries, according to Ukrainian officials. The assault hit nine regions, with significant damage reported in residential and commercial areas, including Dnipropetrovsk and Kyiv.

Ukraine responded to the attacks, utilizing Western-provided weaponry to down a majority of the Russian missiles and drones. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, through a statement, condemned the assaults as a deliberate strategy by Russia to terrorize civilians and dismantle infrastructure.

The geopolitical tensions escalated further after Estonia reported an unauthorized incursion by Russian fighter jets, prompting NATO consultations. Concurrently, Polish and allied jets remain vigilant along the Ukrainian border. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy prepares for critical discussions in New York to secure long-term security guarantees for his nation amid ongoing concerns about Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)