Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike: A Blow to Tech Talent

President Donald Trump has ignited a new controversy by signing a proclamation that raises the annual H-1B visa fee to an astonishing USD 100,000. This decision is poised to significantly affect Indian professionals working in the United States.

Trump justified the fee hike by labeling the misuse of the H-1B program a 'national security threat.' This move has incited backlash from immigration attorneys and companies relying on the program to bring skilled foreign workers to America.

Critics argue that this decision threatens America's technological edge by creating barriers for high-skilled workers. The new fee structure will especially impact small businesses and startups dependent on diverse talent. With this political maneuver, Trump's administration aims to bolster US job markets at the cost of global economic competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)