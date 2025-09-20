Left Menu

Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike: A Blow to Tech Talent

President Donald Trump's recent proclamation increases the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 annually. This measure is set to impact Indian professionals and tech companies significantly. The move aims to curb the exploitation of the H-1B system but raises concerns over the US technology sector's competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:48 IST
Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Hike: A Blow to Tech Talent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has ignited a new controversy by signing a proclamation that raises the annual H-1B visa fee to an astonishing USD 100,000. This decision is poised to significantly affect Indian professionals working in the United States.

Trump justified the fee hike by labeling the misuse of the H-1B program a 'national security threat.' This move has incited backlash from immigration attorneys and companies relying on the program to bring skilled foreign workers to America.

Critics argue that this decision threatens America's technological edge by creating barriers for high-skilled workers. The new fee structure will especially impact small businesses and startups dependent on diverse talent. With this political maneuver, Trump's administration aims to bolster US job markets at the cost of global economic competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

Decathlon Drama: Skotheim's Heartbreak and Neugebauer's Record Throw

 Global
2
Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

Trump's Peace Prize Claim: Trade as a Tool in Conflict Resolution

 Global
3
India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

India's Internal Security: Confronting Proxy Wars and Terrorism

 India
4
Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

Akhilesh Yadav Advocates Chip-Integrated Aadhaar for Fair Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025