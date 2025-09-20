Haryana CM Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized Rahul Gandhi for his accusations of electoral fraud. Saini claimed Gandhi habitually levels false allegations and undermines constitutional bodies, including the Election Commission. He dismissed Gandhi's 'vote theft' claims and suggested the Congress should introspect before accusing others of wrongdoing.
In a strong rebuke, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent allegations of electoral fraud, terming his claims as misleading and baseless.
Saini accused Gandhi of consistently attacking constitutional institutions like the Election Commission of India, calling his actions detrimental to democracy. He argued that Gandhi's habit of airing false accusations undermines the country's democratic processes.
The chief minister further questioned the validity of Gandhi's 'vote chori' claims, pointing out the Congress's success in the Karnataka elections and urging Gandhi to reflect on his own party's issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
