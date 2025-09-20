Election Controversy: EC Urged to Address Allegations of Vote Theft

The Biju Janata Dal's Vice President, Prasanna Acharya, has called for the Election Commission to address the unsettling allegations of vote theft presented by Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi. According to Acharya, the Commission must provide a comprehensive clarification to dispel nationwide doubt and suspicion, without resorting to partisan retaliation.

Acharya emphasized the gravity of Gandhi's claims, suggesting the allegations warrant the utmost attention from the Election Commission. Without a proper response, concerns over the free and fair conduct of elections and the integrity of the voter list remain. Acharya criticized any political maneuvering by the Commission as detrimental to public trust.

The controversy intensified as Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut supported Rahul Gandhi's assertions, particularly regarding Maharashtra's 'Mahayuti' MLAs. This follows Gandhi's September 18 press conference, where he accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of complicity in electoral fraud. Gandhi highlighted irregularities in Karnataka's voter rolls, insisting systematic voter manipulation undermines minority voters' rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)