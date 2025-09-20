Left Menu

Election Controversy: EC Urged to Address Allegations of Vote Theft

BJD Vice President Prasanna Acharya insists that the Election Commission must responsibly address Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft. The claims, echoing those by Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, involve alleged discrepancies in Karnataka's voter list. Rahul Gandhi accuses the Chief Election Commissioner of enabling electoral fraud.

BJD Vice President Prasanna Acharya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Biju Janata Dal's Vice President, Prasanna Acharya, has called for the Election Commission to address the unsettling allegations of vote theft presented by Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi. According to Acharya, the Commission must provide a comprehensive clarification to dispel nationwide doubt and suspicion, without resorting to partisan retaliation.

Acharya emphasized the gravity of Gandhi's claims, suggesting the allegations warrant the utmost attention from the Election Commission. Without a proper response, concerns over the free and fair conduct of elections and the integrity of the voter list remain. Acharya criticized any political maneuvering by the Commission as detrimental to public trust.

The controversy intensified as Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut supported Rahul Gandhi's assertions, particularly regarding Maharashtra's 'Mahayuti' MLAs. This follows Gandhi's September 18 press conference, where he accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of complicity in electoral fraud. Gandhi highlighted irregularities in Karnataka's voter rolls, insisting systematic voter manipulation undermines minority voters' rights.

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

