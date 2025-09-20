The Political Clash: Saini Slams Gandhi Over Vote Theft Claims
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized Rahul Gandhi for his vote theft allegations against the Election Commission of India, calling them baseless and a threat to democracy. Saini questioned the Congress leader's motives and challenged his claims with evidence, defending the integrity of the electoral process.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-09-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 21:06 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heated political exchange, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of making unfounded accusations regarding voter fraud.
Saini defended the Election Commission's credibility, challenging Gandhi's allegations and emphasizing BJP's commitment to democratic integrity.
The Chief Minister questioned the basis of Gandhi's claims, highlighting their adverse impact on public trust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability
Political Clash: BJP vs. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj
Punjab BJP Challenges AAP on Disaster Relief Funds
Interim Bail Granted to BJP Leaders in Kuruba Remarks Case