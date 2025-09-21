Left Menu

Lindsey Halligan to Be Nominated as U.S. Attorney: Trump's Latest Move

Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Lindsey Halligan as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, promising her as a fair and smart candidate. Trump emphasized the nominee's ability to deliver justice for all, as shared in his statement on Truth Social.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 05:32 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant announcement over the weekend, former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his plans to nominate Lindsey Halligan as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Trump took to Truth Social to praise Halligan's qualifications, describing her as fair, smart, and capable of delivering just outcomes in the legal arena.

The nomination highlights Trump's continued influence in political appointments, aiming to reinforce the administration of justice under his preferred candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

