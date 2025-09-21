Lindsey Halligan to Be Nominated as U.S. Attorney: Trump's Latest Move

In a significant announcement over the weekend, former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his plans to nominate Lindsey Halligan as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Trump took to Truth Social to praise Halligan's qualifications, describing her as fair, smart, and capable of delivering just outcomes in the legal arena.

The nomination highlights Trump's continued influence in political appointments, aiming to reinforce the administration of justice under his preferred candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)