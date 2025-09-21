Left Parties Claim Greater Stake in Bihar Assembly Polls Amid Mahagathbandhan Surge
CPI-M general secretary MA Baby states left parties should claim more seats in the Bihar assembly polls as part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance. With a spontaneous upsurge of support, particularly among youth and women, Baby is optimistic about a resounding victory. Talks with Tejashwi Yadav are ongoing.
The Left parties, particularly the CPI-M, are pushing for more seats in the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, with their general secretary, MA Baby, expressing optimism for a stunning win under the Mahagathbandhan alliance. He cited a remarkable surge in support, notably among the youth and women, during recent rallies.
Seat-sharing negotiations within the Mahagathbandhan coalition, which includes major parties like RJD and Congress, are in progress. Baby emphasized the importance of the Left's participation, given their credible performance in the last elections. However, he acknowledged the challenge of balancing interests in a diverse coalition.
Baby also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on infiltration in Bihar, labeling them as divisive rhetoric. He urged a rational discussion on illegal immigration, stressing that communal polarization should not overshadow legal methods to address the issue. The Left's aim is to strengthen their presence in the upcoming electoral battle.
