Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh: A Drive Towards Self-Reliance

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the significance of the 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh' campaign in fostering self-reliance as the cornerstone of development, gaining support from all societal sections.

During the inaugural event, the minister flagged off the Namo Yuva Run for a drug-free India, further promoting this initiative. The marathon, forming part of Seva Pakhwada, began at Kalidas Marg and finished at the 1090 crossing.

Adityanath pointed to key reforms such as the GST as pivotal for job creation and social welfare. Stressing the need to eliminate traces of slavery and foster respect for heritage and civic duties, he echoed Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India.

