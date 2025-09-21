Left Menu

GST Reforms Ignite Political Clash: Congress Challenges Modi's 'Sole Ownership' Claim

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Modi for claiming sole ownership of GST amendments, asserting the reforms are insufficient and fail to address states' demands for extended compensation. Modi, encouraging swadeshi goods, said the reforms will enhance India's growth. Congress calls for comprehensive GST 2.0 to tackle unresolved issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In his national address, Modi hailed upcoming GST rate reductions as a 'double bonanza' through savings and income tax exemptions, set to take effect on Navratri's commencement. The Congress, however, labels the GST as a 'Growth Suppressing Tax,' with persistent issues affecting MSMEs and specific sectors.

Finance critiques persist as Congress argues unresolved procedural hurdles and sector-specific challenges remain. Despite GST rate cuts on various consumer goods starting Monday, the Congress urges addressing federal demands and economic concerns to genuinely boost investment and GDP growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

