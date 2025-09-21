GST Reforms Ignite Political Clash: Congress Challenges Modi's 'Sole Ownership' Claim

The Congress Party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of monopolizing credit for the latest GST amendments, deeming the reforms inadequate for ignoring states' compensation extension demands. Modi, advocating for 'swadeshi' goods, touts the reforms as growth catalysts, though Congress insists a thorough GST 2.0 is essential.

In his national address, Modi hailed upcoming GST rate reductions as a 'double bonanza' through savings and income tax exemptions, set to take effect on Navratri's commencement. The Congress, however, labels the GST as a 'Growth Suppressing Tax,' with persistent issues affecting MSMEs and specific sectors.

Finance critiques persist as Congress argues unresolved procedural hurdles and sector-specific challenges remain. Despite GST rate cuts on various consumer goods starting Monday, the Congress urges addressing federal demands and economic concerns to genuinely boost investment and GDP growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)