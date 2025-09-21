Left Menu

Canada Declares Recognition of Palestinian State Amid Global Diplomatic Shift

Canada has officially recognized a Palestinian state, joining Britain and Australia in a move eliciting strong reactions from the US and Israel. This recognition coincides with the upcoming UN General Assembly where more nations may follow suit, highlighting increasing Western support for a two-state solution amid ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:16 IST
Canada Declares Recognition of Palestinian State Amid Global Diplomatic Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a bold diplomatic move, Canada has recognized a Palestinian state, aligning with the UK and Australia. The announcement, made by Prime Minister Mark Carney on social media, marks a significant shift in Western countries' approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This decision comes at a critical juncture as the UN General Assembly convenes, with nations like France expected to formalize similar recognitions. The move has drawn ire from Israel and the US, which view such recognition as a boon to extremist factions like Hamas.

Despite potential economic repercussions hinted by US President Donald Trump, Canada's decision underscores increasing international momentum towards a two-state solution amidst a humanitarian crisis. Over 145 countries, including major European nations, already recognize Palestinian statehood.

(With inputs from agencies.)

