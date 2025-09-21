Canada Declares Recognition of Palestinian State Amid Global Diplomatic Shift

In a bold diplomatic move, Canada has recognized a Palestinian state, aligning with the UK and Australia. The announcement, made by Prime Minister Mark Carney on social media, marks a significant shift in Western countries' approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This decision comes at a critical juncture as the UN General Assembly convenes, with nations like France expected to formalize similar recognitions. The move has drawn ire from Israel and the US, which view such recognition as a boon to extremist factions like Hamas.

Despite potential economic repercussions hinted by US President Donald Trump, Canada's decision underscores increasing international momentum towards a two-state solution amidst a humanitarian crisis. Over 145 countries, including major European nations, already recognize Palestinian statehood.

