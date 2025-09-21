Canada Declares Recognition of Palestinian State Amid Global Diplomatic Shift
Canada has officially recognized a Palestinian state, joining Britain and Australia in a move eliciting strong reactions from the US and Israel. This recognition coincides with the upcoming UN General Assembly where more nations may follow suit, highlighting increasing Western support for a two-state solution amid ongoing conflict in Gaza.
In a bold diplomatic move, Canada has recognized a Palestinian state, aligning with the UK and Australia. The announcement, made by Prime Minister Mark Carney on social media, marks a significant shift in Western countries' approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
This decision comes at a critical juncture as the UN General Assembly convenes, with nations like France expected to formalize similar recognitions. The move has drawn ire from Israel and the US, which view such recognition as a boon to extremist factions like Hamas.
Despite potential economic repercussions hinted by US President Donald Trump, Canada's decision underscores increasing international momentum towards a two-state solution amidst a humanitarian crisis. Over 145 countries, including major European nations, already recognize Palestinian statehood.
