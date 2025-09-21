Left Menu

Congress Hits Back: GST 'Loot Festival' Claims Against Modi

The Maharashtra Congress President, Harshwardhan Sapkal, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for claiming credit for recent GST rate cuts, while accusing him of past economic burdens due to high GST rates. Sapkal emphasized the negative impact on consumers, quoting Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ label. Modi's call for 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' is questioned amid ongoing economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:40 IST
Congress Hits Back: GST 'Loot Festival' Claims Against Modi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of taking undue credit for the reduction in GST rates while ignoring the financial burdens imposed on citizens over the last eight years.

Sapkal highlighted that the GST introduced in 2017 was exorbitantly high, doubling collections to Rs 22 lakh crore, impacting small businesses and consumers negatively. He referenced Rahul Gandhi's terming of GST as 'Gabbar Singh Tax' while criticizing Modi's silence on fuel prices.

PM Modi, in his national address, linked the GST reforms to India's growth and the concept of 'aatmanirbhar Bharat', sparking Congress's skepticism regarding the economic promises and the feasibility of the swadeshi drive in the current import-dependent economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

