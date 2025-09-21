UK Recognises Palestine: A Push for Peace Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
The UK, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has formally recognised the state of Palestine. This move aims to revive hope for peace and a two-state solution amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Starmer clarified that this act is not a reward for Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK.
The United Kingdom has officially recognised Palestine as a state, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Sunday. The decision is seen as a significant diplomatic step aimed at fostering a two-state solution amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
In a video message from 10 Downing Street, Starmer emphasised that this recognition is not in any way a reward for Hamas, which is labelled a terrorist organisation by the UK. He urged Hamas to release Israeli hostages and reiterated that the group's future involvement in governance or security is not supported.
The announcement comes amid intense humanitarian crises in Gaza, worsened by recent bombardments. Starmer's statement also coincides with broader international efforts, with countries like France and Australia moving towards similar recognitions, despite criticisms from US leadership, notably President Trump, who disagrees with this approach.
