Left Menu

UK Recognises Palestine: A Push for Peace Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

The UK, led by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has formally recognised the state of Palestine. This move aims to revive hope for peace and a two-state solution amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. Starmer clarified that this act is not a reward for Hamas, a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-09-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 19:56 IST
UK Recognises Palestine: A Push for Peace Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has officially recognised Palestine as a state, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Sunday. The decision is seen as a significant diplomatic step aimed at fostering a two-state solution amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a video message from 10 Downing Street, Starmer emphasised that this recognition is not in any way a reward for Hamas, which is labelled a terrorist organisation by the UK. He urged Hamas to release Israeli hostages and reiterated that the group's future involvement in governance or security is not supported.

The announcement comes amid intense humanitarian crises in Gaza, worsened by recent bombardments. Starmer's statement also coincides with broader international efforts, with countries like France and Australia moving towards similar recognitions, despite criticisms from US leadership, notably President Trump, who disagrees with this approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

Former Border Czar Homan Accused of Bribery Amid Justice Department Probe

 Global
2
India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in Dubai.

India beat arch rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Asia Cup Super 4s match in...

 Global
3
Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

Germany's SailGP Triumph: A Victory in the Swiss Waters

 Global
4
Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensions

Tragic Drone Strike in Southern Lebanon: Civilians Fatalities Escalate Tensi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025