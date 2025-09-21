Major Allies Recognize Palestinian State, Sparking Diplomatic Tensions

In a landmark diplomatic shift, Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized a Palestinian state, reflecting mounting frustration over the ongoing Gaza conflict and aiming to advance a two-state resolution.

This decision aligns them with approximately 140 other nations, diverging from their traditional stance as close allies of Israel. Britain's historical role in Israel's formation adds significant symbolism to its recognition announcement.

The move sparked a strong rebuke from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who criticized it as a reward for terrorism, citing the Hamas-led attack on Israel in 2023. Meanwhile, Palestinian leaders welcomed the recognition, seeing it as a step towards peaceful coexistence.

