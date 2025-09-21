Left Menu

Major Allies Recognize Palestinian State, Sparking Diplomatic Tensions

Britain, Canada, and Australia formally recognized a Palestinian state, signaling a shift in diplomacy amid the Gaza conflict. This decision, symbolizing a desire for a two-state solution, angered Israel but aligned these nations with other countries supporting Palestinian independence, further intensifying regional tensions.

Updated: 21-09-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 22:04 IST
Major Allies Recognize Palestinian State, Sparking Diplomatic Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a landmark diplomatic shift, Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized a Palestinian state, reflecting mounting frustration over the ongoing Gaza conflict and aiming to advance a two-state resolution.

This decision aligns them with approximately 140 other nations, diverging from their traditional stance as close allies of Israel. Britain's historical role in Israel's formation adds significant symbolism to its recognition announcement.

The move sparked a strong rebuke from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who criticized it as a reward for terrorism, citing the Hamas-led attack on Israel in 2023. Meanwhile, Palestinian leaders welcomed the recognition, seeing it as a step towards peaceful coexistence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

