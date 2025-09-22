High-Stakes Diplomacy: Maduro Seeks Dialogue Amid US Tensions

In the latest development of US-Venezuela relations, President Nicolas Maduro has offered to engage in direct discussions with the US government. This proposition follows recent US military actions aimed at suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers in the Caribbean.

Maduro formally addressed the situation in a letter to President Trump, rejecting allegations that Venezuela plays a significant role in drug trafficking. Instead, Maduro advocated for historic and peaceful relations between the two nations, suggesting these matters be handled through direct discussions with US envoy Richard Grenell.

This outreach comes amid heightened tensions in the region. President Trump confirmed further military operations targeting alleged narcoterrorists linked to Venezuela, despite no concrete evidence being provided. Both nations remain at an impasse, with diplomatic efforts being made to avoid potential escalations.

