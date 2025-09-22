Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Maduro Seeks Dialogue Amid US Tensions

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has reached out to the Trump administration proposing direct talks, following US military actions targeting alleged drug traffickers. Maduro's letter dismisses US claims of Venezuela's major role in drug trafficking and calls for diplomatic resolution amidst mounting US military presence in the Caribbean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 00:58 IST
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Maduro Seeks Dialogue Amid US Tensions
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

In the latest development of US-Venezuela relations, President Nicolas Maduro has offered to engage in direct discussions with the US government. This proposition follows recent US military actions aimed at suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers in the Caribbean.

Maduro formally addressed the situation in a letter to President Trump, rejecting allegations that Venezuela plays a significant role in drug trafficking. Instead, Maduro advocated for historic and peaceful relations between the two nations, suggesting these matters be handled through direct discussions with US envoy Richard Grenell.

This outreach comes amid heightened tensions in the region. President Trump confirmed further military operations targeting alleged narcoterrorists linked to Venezuela, despite no concrete evidence being provided. Both nations remain at an impasse, with diplomatic efforts being made to avoid potential escalations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bombay High Court bench recuses from hearing pleas against Maratha quota.

Bombay High Court bench recuses from hearing pleas against Maratha quota.

 India
2
Congress govt kept on increasing taxes even as everything got expensive, alleges PM Modi at rally in Arunachal.

Congress govt kept on increasing taxes even as everything got expensive, all...

 India
3
Supreme Court Demands Fair Probe on Air India Crash Report

Supreme Court Demands Fair Probe on Air India Crash Report

 India
4
Latest GST reforms will reduce kitchen budget, helping women: PM Modi in Itanagar.

Latest GST reforms will reduce kitchen budget, helping women: PM Modi in Ita...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025