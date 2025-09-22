Unification Church Leader Faces Legal Battle Amid Corruption Probe

Han Hak-ja, at the helm of the Unification Church religious empire, appeared before a South Korean court as it deliberates on issuing a warrant for her detention. This follows a corruption probe tied to Kim Keon Hee, ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's wife. If approved, the warrant would see 82-year-old Han imprisoned during a special prosecutor's investigation.

As she entered the Seoul Central District Court, Han abstained from commenting on the bribery accusations alleging she attempted to influence Kim using luxurious items for the church's business interests. Known as 'True Mother' to her followers, Han is the widow of the late church founder Moon Sun-myung.

With global followers and interests in various sectors, the Unification Church is under heightened scrutiny. This unfolds alongside an ongoing investigation against the former first lady Kim, charged with corruption, and detained ex-President Yoon, accused of insurrection after being impeached.

(With inputs from agencies.)