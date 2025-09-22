Navratri: A Celebration of Divine Strength and Spiritual Renewal

Navratri, a festival embodying spiritual renewal and divine strength, kicked off with enthusiastic celebrations across India, marking a time of deep worship and joyous cultural expressions.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge extended warm wishes, hoping the festival would shower happiness and prosperity on all, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi imparted wishes for renewed strength and faith for the nation.

Temples nationwide, including those in Ayodhya, Delhi, and Mumbai, witnessed a substantial influx of devotees eager to honor Goddess Durga in her divine forms through prayers, rituals, and cultural performances, signaling a vibrant start to the sacred nine-day festival.

