Navratri: A Celebration of Divine Strength and Spiritual Renewal

As Navratri begins, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and PM Narendra Modi extend heartfelt wishes for happiness and prosperity. Devotees across India participate in fervent worship and rituals, celebrating the divine feminine energy of Goddess Durga. Temples see a large influx of worshippers, marking the festival with devotion and joy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:42 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Navratri, a festival embodying spiritual renewal and divine strength, kicked off with enthusiastic celebrations across India, marking a time of deep worship and joyous cultural expressions.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge extended warm wishes, hoping the festival would shower happiness and prosperity on all, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi imparted wishes for renewed strength and faith for the nation.

Temples nationwide, including those in Ayodhya, Delhi, and Mumbai, witnessed a substantial influx of devotees eager to honor Goddess Durga in her divine forms through prayers, rituals, and cultural performances, signaling a vibrant start to the sacred nine-day festival.

