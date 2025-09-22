Left Menu

Pardoned Activist: Alaa Abd el-Fattah's Journey from Imprisonment to Freedom

Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah has been pardoned by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, after enduring lengthy imprisonment and hunger strikes. Alaa, a pivotal figure in Egypt's opposition, faced imprisonment due to his political activism against Sisi's regime. His release follows international campaigns and advocacy efforts by his family.

Updated: 22-09-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant turn of events, Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah has been granted a presidential pardon by Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The pardon, announced on Monday by Al Qahera news, comes after years of imprisonment, during which Abd el-Fattah gained international attention for his repeated hunger strikes and widespread campaigns advocating for his release.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah, aged 43, emerged as a symbol of political resistance in Egypt, having spent considerable periods of his life behind bars for his outspoken activism against the government. Despite massive international support, including notable attention during the COP27 climate summit held in Egypt in 2022, Abd el-Fattah's release seemed elusive until Sisi instructed officials in September to consider his pardon.

The activist's family played a key role in advocating for his release, with his mother, Laila Soueif, meeting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to press upon the issue. A former blogger and developer, Abd el-Fattah's political engagement began before the Arab Spring, with his longest detention resulting from protesting without a permit in 2014. Today, he steps out as a symbol of victory for human rights advocacy worldwide.

