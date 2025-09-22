Left Menu

U.S. Contemplates Stabilization Strategies with Argentina

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that 'all options for stabilization are on the table' to support Argentina. After discussions between Presidents Milei and Trump, more details will emerge. Potential measures include swap lines and currency purchases. Argentina is seeking support amid financial tensions following legislative election results.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced that all options are on the table to stabilize Argentina's economy. Discussions are set to advance following a meeting between Argentine President Javier Milei and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Potential measures proposed include swap lines, direct currency purchases, and acquisitions of U.S. dollar-denominated government debt through the U.S. Treasury's Exchange Stabilization Fund. Bessent relayed these options via the social media platform X, indicating significant U.S. involvement in supporting Argentina.

Argentina faces notable financial strain after the ruling party's recent legislative election loss in Buenos Aires. In response, President Milei and key ministers are planning discussions with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to garner support for Argentina's economic policy framework.

