Controversy Erupts Over ‘Love Jihad’ Claims at Garba Events

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has stirred controversy by claiming that garba events during the Navratri festival are turning into 'epicentres' of 'love jihad'.

Rane endorsed the Vishva Hindu Parishad's advisory that urged organizers to verify participants' identity documents, arguing that there's a hidden agenda among some attendees.

The minister criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for his critical remarks about the Modi government, while also addressing issues involving political brands within the Shiv Sena.

(With inputs from agencies.)