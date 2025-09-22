Controversy Erupts Over ‘Love Jihad’ Claims at Garba Events
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has alleged that garba events during Navratri are becoming epicentres of 'love jihad'. He supports the VHP's call for identity checks at these events. Rane criticized opposition figures and expressed concerns over Muslims attending garba under false identities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has stirred controversy by claiming that garba events during the Navratri festival are turning into 'epicentres' of 'love jihad'.
Rane endorsed the Vishva Hindu Parishad's advisory that urged organizers to verify participants' identity documents, arguing that there's a hidden agenda among some attendees.
The minister criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for his critical remarks about the Modi government, while also addressing issues involving political brands within the Shiv Sena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navratri Festival Unites India in Cultural Harmony at Kamakshi Temple
Debate Ignites Over Meat Sale Restrictions During Navratri Festival
Shiv Sena Rows Over Legacy: The Tension Between Raut and Shinde
Shiv Sena Alleges Inside Link in Statue Defacement
Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Alleged 'Vote Theft' Drama