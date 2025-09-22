Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over ‘Love Jihad’ Claims at Garba Events

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has alleged that garba events during Navratri are becoming epicentres of 'love jihad'. He supports the VHP's call for identity checks at these events. Rane criticized opposition figures and expressed concerns over Muslims attending garba under false identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:43 IST
Controversy Erupts Over ‘Love Jihad’ Claims at Garba Events
Nitesh Rane
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has stirred controversy by claiming that garba events during the Navratri festival are turning into 'epicentres' of 'love jihad'.

Rane endorsed the Vishva Hindu Parishad's advisory that urged organizers to verify participants' identity documents, arguing that there's a hidden agenda among some attendees.

The minister criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut for his critical remarks about the Modi government, while also addressing issues involving political brands within the Shiv Sena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanctions & Showdown: The U.S.-Brazil Diplomatic Crisis

Sanctions & Showdown: The U.S.-Brazil Diplomatic Crisis

 Global
2
Iraq and Kurdish Government Strike Oil Deal to Resume Exports via Turkey

Iraq and Kurdish Government Strike Oil Deal to Resume Exports via Turkey

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Sanctions on Brazilian Justice's Wife

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: U.S. Sanctions on Brazilian Justice's Wife

 Global
4
Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025