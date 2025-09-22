Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid Fed Talks and Global Currency Movements

The U.S. dollar faced a setback after a three-day winning streak against the euro and Swiss franc, as Federal Reserve comments on monetary policy impacted market sentiment. Analysts note concerns over the U.S. labour market and inflation. Meanwhile, the euro, yen, and Swedish crown saw gains against the dollar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:37 IST
The U.S. dollar was on the verge of ending a three-day rise against the euro and Swiss franc on Monday. This shift followed remarks from Federal Reserve officials about the current monetary policy outlook. Analysts pointed out rising concerns about the U.S. labour market as a pivotal factor in the Fed's policy direction.

The St. Louis Federal Reserve President supported a precautionary rate cut to protect jobs, but acknowledged limited potential for further reductions due to inflation. A new Fed Governor's dissent in favor of a more substantial rate cut was seen as a strategic move to maintain the Fed's independence.

Globally, the euro, yen, and Swedish crown appreciated against the dollar. Political uncertainties in Japan and an upcoming policy meeting in Sweden influenced these movements. Meanwhile, sterling and the Australian dollar experienced minor fluctuations against the U.S. dollar, amid local and global economic factors.

