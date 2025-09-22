Historic $4 Billion Locomotive Deal Fuels US-Kazakhstan Ties
The United States and Kazakhstan have signed a $4 billion locomotive deal, announced by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The agreement followed a call between President Trump and Kazakhstan's Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, aiming to enhance connectivity across Europe and Asia with American technology.
The United States and Kazakhstan have jointly inked a $4 billion agreement to supply locomotives, as declared by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Monday.
The landmark deal was accomplished following a telephonic conversation between President Donald Trump and his Kazakh counterpart, Qasym-Jomart Toqayev, Lutnick shared through a post on X.
He emphasized that these locomotives will significantly enhance transportation connectivity across Europe and Asia, with American technology serving as its foundation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
