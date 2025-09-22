Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Centre on GST and Emphasizes Unity During Durga Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the Centre for passing financial burdens to states after lowering GST rates. Despite a projected revenue loss of Rs 20,000 crore, she supports the decision for benefiting common people. Banerjee also highlighted religious unity during Durga Puja while addressing community tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 22:10 IST
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Centre on GST and Emphasizes Unity During Durga Puja
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Centre of shifting the financial burden onto states following the reduction of GST rates, a move for which she claims the Centre has taken undue credit.

Despite anticipating a revenue loss of Rs 20,000 crore, Banerjee endorsed the decision, citing potential benefits for everyday citizens. As the new GST structure goes live, she emphasized that all states will need to manage the resulting financial challenges independently.

Beyond fiscal matters, Banerjee focused on fostering religious harmony amid Durga Puja celebrations, calling for unity among diverse communities such as Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians. She also addressed concerns of harassment against Bengali-speaking migrants and highlighted the need to embrace and respect cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

Breaking New Ground: NASA's Most Diverse Astronaut Class Yet

 Global
2
India Revamps GST to Boost Tourism and Cultural Heritage

India Revamps GST to Boost Tourism and Cultural Heritage

 India
3
Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: Amplifying OpenAI's Global AI Ambitions

Nvidia's $100 Billion Bet: Amplifying OpenAI's Global AI Ambitions

 Global
4
Fed Frenzy: Trump's Pick Sparks Interest Rate Debate

Fed Frenzy: Trump's Pick Sparks Interest Rate Debate

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025