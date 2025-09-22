Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Centre on GST and Emphasizes Unity During Durga Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the Centre of shifting the financial burden onto states following the reduction of GST rates, a move for which she claims the Centre has taken undue credit.

Despite anticipating a revenue loss of Rs 20,000 crore, Banerjee endorsed the decision, citing potential benefits for everyday citizens. As the new GST structure goes live, she emphasized that all states will need to manage the resulting financial challenges independently.

Beyond fiscal matters, Banerjee focused on fostering religious harmony amid Durga Puja celebrations, calling for unity among diverse communities such as Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians. She also addressed concerns of harassment against Bengali-speaking migrants and highlighted the need to embrace and respect cultural diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)